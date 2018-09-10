Cleric releases book on marriage

HARARE - Beitbridge-based cleric Grace Marwa, has just released a book titled Percept of Marriage: Distinct Fundamentals of marriage, Recompense Marital Traits.

The title also captures the message of Genesis 2:18; “And the LORD God said, It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.” (King James Version).

Marwa, the founder of the Arise Deborah Arise campaign, says the book is expected to reassert the sanctity of marriage.

“Society has deteriorated so much in terms of its moral fibre and I felt that it was time to go back in time and examine what the Bible itself says about marriage. Most marriages fail today because people have forgotten why they married in the first place.”

To begin with, the writer tries to define the term marriage and also attempts to locate the source of breakdowns of these unions. She defines marriage as a union of two people

“Marriage is a union of two people. It is a bringing together of two different characters, the culture of accepting the weakness and strength of both partners.” (p3)

She, however, notes that marriages that last have their foundation in God. “The revelation of marriage began in the mind of God, when He brought forth the first marriage into being through Adam. Woman was created by God for Man to accurately assess her potential in the life of a man.” (p3)

Today, we read of many divorces, with some being taken before the courts. The author tries to look into the causative features of divorces, some of which she believes find their source in the crisis of expectations.

“Monumental betrayals, history of hurts from the past, broken trust on daily dishonesty contributing to desperate decision and placing the relationship at risks. Most couples transfer potent feelings, needs, beliefs and expectations from negative introvert perception on marriage. Whether the influence is from friends, economy, toxic advice, old age pressure, relatives, loneliness, we are all aware how there might be dysfunctional patterns, realities in a matrilineal circle but we let them ruin over our choices and perception towards marriage.” (Preface)

However, Marwa believes lasting marriages are still possible as long as it has a strong foundation.

“In construct, marriage is an inner and outer bond of two partners, regulates the perceived mismatch between demands, expectations, affections and resources.” (p3)

The 33-page booklet almost becomes a manual or guide for marriage and is invaluable for all those who wish to establish long-lasting relationships that are fortified by faith in the Word.