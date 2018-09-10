Chapungu edge Mutare City

GWERU – Chapungu progressed to the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup proper after edging Mutare City on 5-4 penalties in Saturday’s preliminary round clash at Ascot Stadium.

Waru Waru will now face FC Platinum when the first round proper of the tournament commences on the weekend of September 22-23.

After the tie had finished 2-2 in regulation time, Chapungu managed to score all their spot kicks while Khumbulani Njovo was the villain for the visitors when his spot kick crashed against the upright.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama had fielded a largely changed side as he gave a number of fringe players a run.

It was no surprise when Magusha Bhora took the lead in the 20th minute through Vialli Tadzoka’s strike.

Chapungu were given a lifeline when the referee awarded them a penalty for a handling offence inside the box and Brighton Mugoni scored from 12 yards just after the half hour mark.

Mugoni could have gotten his brace from the penalty spot after 73 minutes when Osborne Mukuradare was hacked down in the box, but this time around his effort crashed against the crossbar.

Five minutes from time, Edmore Muzanenhamo gave the hosts the lead with a thunderbolt free kick from 40 yards out.

However, that lead did not last long as Jeffery Takunda equalised for the visitors to send the match into penalties.

After the match, Dhlakama was delighted by the win and hopes his team can shock FC Platinum just like what happened last year

“History has a way of repeating itself so I hope it will be the same again this year, but I’m happy the boys did well,’’ Dhlakama said.

Mutare City gaffer Ndega Matsika felt that his team was unfortunate to lose on penalties

“We should have won this game especially in the first half but we failed to bury our chances and very unlucky to lose on penalties,” he said.