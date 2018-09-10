Cement shortages to be resolved soon

HARARE - Cement manufacturer, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited (Lafarge), has said the shortage of cement in the country is temporary and will be solved soon.

In a statement, Lafarge said the shortage is due to high consumption.

“Lafarge ... wishes to advise all valued customers that the cement supply backlog currently prevailing in the market is temporary and will ease out in the coming weeks.

“The consumption spike being witnessed is a very positive economic growth indicator which may be attributed to a rise in mortgage finance as well as improved disposable income following a successful tobacco and maize farming season on the back of Command Agriculture Programme.

“As a company well rooted in Zimbabwe with a presence of over seven decades of operations, Lafarge is excited by this development in the market. We are all equipped and committed to serve the Zimbabwe market during its future growth. The prices of our cement have not been adjusted upwards; therefore any price hike by retailers is unjustifiable”.

Lafarge added that the parallel market is causing unnecessary panic and destabilises the economy.