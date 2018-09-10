Bosso thrash poor Dynamos

Highlanders............(1) 3

Dynamos....................0

BULAWAYO - Highlanders ended their three-game win-less run in the Castle Lager premiership by walloping rivals Dynamos in a thrilling encounter here yesterday.

Bosso got their goals from Tafadzwa Sibanda, Gabriel Nyoni and Newman Sianchali as they completed the double over DeMbare having won the reverse fixture 0-1 in Harare earlier this season.

Highlanders, who had drawn with Nichrut FC before losing to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum Stars, remain in sixth place with 39 points from 24 matches.

The win left the Bulawayo giants’ technical manager Madinda Ndlovu heaping praise on his charges, who had been under pressure following that recent run of poor form.

“It was one of those matches where we came to the party and did very well. Credit goes to my players, they came to the party,” Ndlovu said.

“Tactically, I think we continued from a very good second half against Ngezi. We just tried to beef up our defence and strengthen it by bringing one of our experienced defenders Tendai (Ndlovu); otherwise it was a day where the boys really wanted to play.”

As for DeMbare it was a disappointing performance as they never really showed any urgency and they remain in a precarious 12th place on the log with 29 points just five above the relegation zone.

Dynamos assistant coach Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa standing in for coach Lloyd Mutasa, who was in Congo with the Warriors, felt let down by his charges’ display.

“We were our worst enemies in terms of conceding silly goals; we played well in the first half but the same mistake we did in the first half we did it in the second half. We conceded a corner kick and we failed to defend,” he said.

“I am very disappointed especially in the way we conceded goals and we also didn’t exploit our chances. We were hoping for a win but unfortunately we didn’t.”

Highlanders were the dominant team from the onset with the midfield of Nigel Makumbe, Adrian Silla, Denzel Khumalo and Brian Banda firmly in control.

Their dominance paid dividends when they broke the deadlock through new acquisition 13 minutes into the match.

Sibanda scored with a flashing header when he connected Makumbe’s corner kick to beat goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

Two minutes later, Dynamos could have equalised but Kuda Kumwala surprisingly shot wide one-on-one against Bosso keeper Ariel sibanda.

Highlanders continued to dominate the match and with a bit of luck and precision they could have scored two or more goals before going into the halftime break.

In the second period, Dynamos were determined to find an equaliser while Highlanders were content on attacking on the break.

Bosso’s cushion goal finally arrived 10 minutes before full time when Nyoni scored with a diving header from a Silla corner kick as the DeMbare marking at set pieces was found wanting again.

Substitute Sianchali put the icing on the cake for the home side in added time when he was spotted unmarked inside the box by Nyoni.

He kept his cool and fired a shot that hit the roof of the net.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, MacClive Phiri, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Tafadzwa Sibanda, Gabriel Nyoni, Denzel Khumalo, Nigel Makumbe (Newman Sianchali 71m)

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Peace Makaha, Ocean Mushure, Phakamani Dube, Jimmy Tigere, Blessing Moyo, Gift Saunyama, Marvellous Mukumba (Bret Amidu 54m), Kuda Kumwala, Quality Kangadzi (Emmanuel Mandiranga 63m), Denver Mukamba (Panashe Mutasa 76m)