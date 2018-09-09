Bosso, DeMbare finally meet

HARARE - Highlanders and Dynamos resume their rivalry this afternoon when they clash in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium.

With log leaders FC Platinum and second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars turning the title race into a duopoly, Bosso and DeMbare are fighting only for pride in this encounter.

For many years, this fixture used to determine the destiny of the championship but these two giants have slackened a bit allowing newly-established teams to assume supremacy.

Highlanders come into today’s encounter in sixth place on the log with 36 points from 23 matches and trail FC Platinum by a massive 22 points in this final third of the season.

Dynamos on the other hand are facing a different struggle altogether as they are currently in a lowly 12th place with 29 points from 23 games as well.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side is just five points above the last relegation slot and need the three points more than anything else.

Despite this background, both teams are still excited by the prospect of squaring off against each other.

“This is not just a match; I have the excitement to lead my team and giving out the instructions on Sunday in our quest to beat Dynamos,” Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu said last week.

“I’m already excited, my legs are itching to also play in the match, it’s unfortunate I can’t do what I could do 20 years ago.

“The excitement is there, the vibe is also there in the players. The morale at training is amazing.”

On the field, Ndlovu is concerned by the fact his side is winless in their last three matches following a draw against Nichrut and two defeats to Chicken Inn and Ngezi Platinum.

“We are ready for Dynamos; I expect a totally different match against Dynamos. Even the injured players are trying to fit into the team. The Dynamos, match everyone wants to play,” the former Zimbabwe international said.

“We are not prepared to disappoint our supporters again this weekend. The players and everyone in the team knows that we can lose to any other team but not Dynamos.

We must show that we are real fighters by beating Dynamos on Sunday.

“In a normal situation, we have done well as a club in the last four or so matches but we have been playing some exciting football,” he said.

“That is not enough; our next phase is to demand entertaining football that comes with results.”

Mutasa will not be on the DeMbare dugout this afternoon as he is away in Brazzaville with the Warriors for today’s 2019 Afcon Group G qualifier against Congo.

His assistant Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa will be in charge of the side hoping they can continue with the decent form they have shown in recent outings.

The Glamour Boys are currently unbeaten in three matches following two wins over ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo City together with a draw against Yadah FC.

DeMbare also received some good news last week following the arrival of the reverse international clearance of forward Kingston Nkhatha.

Nkhatha signed for the Harare giants for the remainder of this current campaign after he was released by South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United following the expiry of his contract earlier this year.

He has been training with the Harare giants since last month but had been unable to feature as he was still waiting for this paperwork to be sorted.

His arrival is expected to bring the spark upfront for the Glamour Boys, who have struggled for goals in many matches this season.

The Glamour Boys have only scored 20 times in 23 matches as their current forwards Quality Kangadzi and Kuda Kumwala have found it hard to fill Christian Ntouba’s shoes.

Takaringofa is banking on Nkhatha’s experience to lead the lines in their quest to get a positive result against Bosso.

“He (Nkhatha) is going to play on Sunday. It’s a boost to us, we need his experience and we also need his goals,” Takaringofa said.