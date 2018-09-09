ASAPH for Shoko Festival

HARARE - Bulawayo born award-winning hip-hop act, ASAPH (Tafadzwa Tarukwana), will be headlining this year’s Shoko Festival alongside South Africa’s Moonchild Sanelly and award-winning South African Comedian, Farhan Esat.

Shoko Festival is pencilled for September 28 to 30 in Harare.

This year, Shoko Festival will be taking place at multiple venues that include the Reps Theatre (September 28), the Harare City Library Grounds (September 29) and Unit L Community Hall Grounds in Chitungwiza (September 30).

ASAPH, who recently wowed at the UnPlugged Zimbabwe, where he performed with award-winning, Shekhinah is currently topping the Zimbabwean music charts with his single Mambo which has been on Number 1 for seven weeks on radio.

He has been receiving a lot of attention with regard to his music.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I am getting from Zimbabwe as a whole and also those that are following the music.

“I promise a fireworks set for both performances on September 29 and 30 during Shoko Festival,” said ASAPH.

Shoko Festival — a production of Magamba Network — is Zimbabwe’s most popular and longest-running urban culture festival.

Over the years, the festival has provided a platform for comedians, musicians and spoken word artists to perform.

The festival also hosts free conferences, workshops and panels.

This year, Shoko festival will host the Zim hip-hop conference for the second year running as well as the Hub Unconference which will feature a number of free educational talks for artists and the general public.

Since its inception Shoko Festival has hosted acts such as Cassper Nyovest, Tony Rebel, Khuli Chana and AKA, as well as top local acts like Tehn Diamond, Gemma Griffiths, Clive Chigubhu, and many more.