Time to move on: ZIPP

BULAWAYO - One of the losing presidential candidates Blessing Kasiyamhuru has urged Zimbabweans to rally behind the current leadership of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Kasiyamhuru said this while in Matabeleland North where he is meeting his party’s structures and congratulating them for standing with Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP).

“We are moving around thanking our voters and we will be visiting Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland provinces, ending with Manicaland.

“Our party will always stick to our vision and we accept that our leaders are appointed by God to fulfil certain mandates.

“We urge fellow Zimbabweans to support our leadership and put our differences aside for us to move forward as a nation.

“Let’s also continue praying for our leaders for God to give them wisdom to build a prosperous nation that supports the dreams and aspirations of all its people,” said Kasiyamhuru.

The ZIPP leader said this year’s election was a learning curve and it taught him and his team a lot in terms of the raw politics of the country and how they can manoeuvre in future.

“This is our first election and I am happy that although I lost the presidency we gave quite a good fight, from the ward level to the provincial level.

“What we are doing now is move back in the structures and mobilise more. We have five years to work on the weaknesses that we picked and we will address them.

“It is always important that after such work as a party we sit down and evaluate the whole exercise; where there where little resource we add more.”

Kasiyamhuru said as a party with a Christian background they are always advocating for peace at all times.

“We might have our differences and we might not agree with the outcome of the elections, but as Zimbabweans we need to agree to disagree and move forward.

“As a young party we are happy with the way we have penetrated the whole country and if you can see we did field candidates to contest in most constituencies. That just shows how determined we are moving forward.

“Look at other parties like Zanu PF and MDC, there have been around for quite some time and we are only two years but the strides we have made are quite commendable.

“We entered into this race knowing fully well that it will not be easy, neither was it going to be any cheaper. But we were prepared. We campaigned, bought each and every one of our supporters some regalia so they can identify with us and our goals.

“And we are not stopping here, in fact we are just beginning our journey to Canaan, eventually we will get there — remember the journeys in the Bible took long, but their destinations were clear. We have a clear vision of where we are going.”

At just 40 years, Kasiyamhuru says he still has a future ahead.

“I am still young, energetic and I have all the qualities to mount another challenge come 2023 and my party is gearing towards that. We have to work a little harder and push more.

“We still have a lot of work to do in urban areas and we are going to work and improve on that.”