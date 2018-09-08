Property executive 'swindles' home-seeker

HARARE - A properties executive appeared in court yesterday after reportedly swindling a home-seeker of $35 000 in a botched residential stands sale.

Tendai Spancer Mukwani, 42, who was once employed by Danai Properties, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzyi Mugwagwa charged with fraud and was released on bail.

He will be back in court on October 10.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that sometime between June 2012 and 2013 Shaun Antony Bennet gave Danai Properties a mandate to sell stands on his behalf which were subdivisions of number 2064 Glen Lorne Harare.

After selling all the stands Mukwani remitted the proceeds to Bennet but in January 2013 he advertised that he was selling the same stands through Danai Properties.

The complainant whose name has not been revealed responded to the advert and was accompanied to view the stands by Mukwani.

It was alleged that the complainant chose stand number 66 measuring 2 000 square meters and they agreed on a $40 000 purchase price.

The court heard that Mukwani then drafted an offer-to-purchase document and the complainant paid $500 administration fees.

He was given a Danai Properties NMB bank account to deposit money towards purchase of the stand and from January 24 to March 11, 2013 he deposited $4 000 into the account.

Mukwani then sent an agreement of sale to the complainant and he signed and returned it since the stand’s owner Bennet had not endorsed the document.

A few days later Mukwani gave the complainant a document with Bennet’s signature and between April and September 2013 he transferred a further $7 000 into Danai Properties’ bank account.

By that time the complainant was based in Namibia and was furnished with a South African ABSA bank account belonging to Martin Mun to deposit the balance.

A total of R191 078 was transferred into the bank account through Internet banking and proof of payments are available.

In December 2015, complainant relocated to South Africa and Mukwani arranged a meeting with him where he was given R6 000, $2 000 and another $500 which he was given in 2017 at Nandos in Harare.

When the complainant came back from South Africa he went to view his stand and discovered that a borehole had been drilled.

He contacted Mukwani about the issue and was given Bennet’s phone number.

He then called Bennet who professed ignorance about the stand sale and said he had not received any money from Danai Properties.

This prompted complainant to file a police report leading to Mukwani’s arrest.