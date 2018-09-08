NetOne launches new promotion

HARARE - NetOne says digital payments play a critical role in creating opportunities for people to improve their lives and participate in their economies.

As such, the government-owned mobile telecommunications company said it will continue to roll out products — through its OneMoney platform — that benefit the majority of Zimbabweans.

OneMoney was launched last year as an effort to bring competition into the local mobile money business.

“It is good to have multiple players in the game, it keeps the population well served because when one service is down for whatever reason, people will have a fall back.

“Such has been the case with prepaid electricity tokens, while other mobile services were out of order, OneMoney was working well,” Nyaradzai Shoko, NetOne’s director for Retail and Sales said at the launch of the company’s second edition of its OneMoney Fees for Less Promotion, yesterday.

The company says the promotion is testament of its intentions.

“OneMoney, NetOne’s Mobile Financial Service was launched last year with the vision of creating better and happier everyday lives for millions of Zimbabweans.

“We have been striving to attain this through various initiatives that we adopted and one of them is the 100 percent School Fees Back Promotion,” Nkosinathi Ncube, NetOne’s acting chief executive said in a speech read on his behalf by Shoko.

OneMoney has made claims that its subscriber base has now reached more than a million from 52 940 in December last year.

In a bid for a bigger stake in the local mobile money business, NetOne last year started from scratch as it rebuilt its mobile money service on newly acquired infrastructure which it says offers better technology as it rebranded from OneWallet to OneMoney.

The “new and improved” OneMoney came with a Zimswitch-enabled debit card; it is also integrated to Zimswitch Instant Payment Interchange Technology or Zipit.

Ncube said the school fees promotion now offers more value as it is open to all levels within the education system, which are primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. - The Financial Gazette