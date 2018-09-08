MDC supporters under siege in Mutasa

Bernard Chiketo  •  8 September 2018 3:01PM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - Mutasa Central MDC Alliance MP-elect Trevor Saruwaka has accused Zanu PF of abusing the country’s legal system to haunt his supporters following his July 30 re-election through a blitz of arrests that has seen four wallowing in prison with eight-month sentences while five are still on trial.

Saruwaka told Eastern News this week that he felt his supporters were being punished for aligning with the wrong side as he described the charges they were facing as invented.

“Mutasa Central is under siege. I have 10 people facing various trumped-up charges. Five of them are behind bars of which four have since been convicted and serving eight-month sentences for political violence.

“This is Zanu PF abusing the court system to punish our people so that they know the ‘right’ side to align with in future,” Saruwaka said.

