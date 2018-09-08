India's Sunshine City Festival kicks off

HARARE - The third edition of India in the Sunshine City Festival, which began in Harare on Thursday, will run at several venues in the capital city as well as in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls until September 16.

The annual India in Sunshine City Cultural Festival brings to Harare top Indian artistes from genres such as music, theatre, dance, comedy, food and yoga.

This year, the Indian Embassy in Harare is jointly running the event in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Tourism and Hospitality Industry as well as Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture ministries in a bid to make the event more widely accepted by the locals.

The headline performers of this year’s festival will be a top Indian band called Indian Ocean which is widely recognised as the pioneer of fusion rock genre in that country and the Shillong Chamber Choir. Indian Ocean will perform on September 14 at Reps Theatre before winding up their tour of Zimbabwe two days later.

On the other hand, the highly-rated Shillong Chamber Choir made their debut performance in the country at the Sanganai/Hlanganani — World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo on Thursday and will hold their last show in Harare at Harare Agricultural Show grounds this afternoon.