Confusion over club's closure

HARARE - Popular Harare outdoor joint Padziva closed its doors last week to pave way for “some major renovations,” although there are doubting Thomases who see no chances of its return.

However, owners of the joint situated along Kirkman Road in Dzivaresekwa in Harare — Jive Zimbabwe— have assured patrons the outdoor joint will resume operations on September 21.

“We have closed the joint to fast-track renovations as we are already in summer. We want to transform the joint from just being a mere drinking hole to a typical commercial and leisure centre.

“After we are done with refurbishments, the place will be well paved, offering wifi and banking facilities among others,” Sam Mhlanga of Padziva said.

“We have already lined up ‘One Big Party’ event featuring all-female musicians inform of Diana Samkange, Ammi Jamanda, Tendai Chimombe, Tete Pipilo, Queen Kadija and Vedu on September 29.”

The ‘‘temporary closure’’ of Padziva comes after a number of Harare joints closed doors for good in response to the biting economic environment.

This year, the Josh Hozheri-run Time and Jazz closed doors under the pretence of “paving way for major renovations” but hitherto nothing has materialised.

The current prevailing economic situation in the country has hit hard local bars, a development which left some closed while others are operating for only two peak days a week.

Night clubs in Harare such as Club 1+1 located at Longcheng Plaza, Belvedere have resorted to opening Fridays and Saturdays to cut costs.

East Point Night Club is another example of a struggling Harare entertainment joint as the bar has changed many hands over a small period of time.

People know East Point as ex-Jazz 105, ex-Jazz 24/7 and Club Iridium.

Over the last couple of years, several trendy night clubs and pubs have closed shop in Harare among them Josh Hozheri’s Jazz 105, Barbra “Mai Redrose” Chikosi’s Sports Diner, Airport Lounge and Club New Life.

Meanwhile, Padziva was acquired in 2015 only to open early this year owing to financial constraints.

The joint took Harare by storm owing to its welcoming and friendly environment and it became home to Jive Zimbabwe periodical events such as One Big Party, Celebrate Local Concerts, Woman in Arts and Boys Can Cook among others