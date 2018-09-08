Chamisa holds Chitungwiza rally

HARARE - MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa, will today hold a rally in Chitungwiza where he is set to engage his supporters on the way forward.

The rallies, to be held throughout the country, are meant to afford Chamisa an opportunity to consult his supporters on the way forward in the wake of the July 30 disputed elections, which he says were rigged in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s favour.

The rallies are also meant to thank his supporters for voting for him.

Ironically, Mnangagwa is also planning to go around the country to thank his supporters.

The youthful leader said the MDC Alliance will soon make tough decisions on the way forward after consulting his grassroots supporters.

Chamisa who remains defiant despite losing the disputed July 30 elections said their next move will shape the future of Zimbabwe.

“Our next move is very crucial for Zimbabwe’s future. Things must change. We’re currently engaging Zimbabweans countrywide on the steps ahead. We’re ready to serve you. Tough decisions are about to be made. You decide we abide. Your wish is our command. Your thoughts…ideas?” Chamisa said on his twitter account.

Chamisa’s sentiments also come as his party is predicting economic doom saying Mnangagwa’s government is clueless on how to solve the current economic crises.

“The economic health of the country has remained precarious under Zanu PF’s misrule for a very long time,” MDC said in a statement.

“The situation is worse following the stolen election. Unemployment is at its record high and is set to increase yet the clueless government is unable to arrest the situation. Rising prices of essential commodities in general, the unavailability of some goods and impending shortages of most basic commodities is cause for great concern

“The people of Zimbabwe voted for change because they knew that they wanted a truly reformed country and a developing economy.”

The country’s biggest opposition party said Mnangagwa “rigged” the election but he cannot rig the economy.

“Those who rigged the election must now realise that while they could rig the elections, it is impossible to rig the economy. As is evident, the economy is fast freezing, following the illegitimate inauguration, which resulted in a clear deficit and short supply in market confidence. While it is possible to change electoral statistics, it is not possible to tamper with figures in economics.

“What the Zanu PF approach does not understand is that once one rapes the election (politics) they also rape the economy.”

The further added that there is need to address the issue of legitimacy for the country to move forward.

“Zimbabwe needs a government that is clear, clever and hardworking. The current government suffers a terrible deficiency of a governing and economic philosophy.

“The government must understand that moving the economy forward requires legitimacy and the respect of what the people voted for. It also requires a government that respects the rights of the people, the rule of law and promotes public peace and trust.

“The economy needs national stability, which is why the failed Zanu PF government must understand that people cannot be led by fear and force.”

This comes as industry is battling a deepening foreign currency crisis which has made it difficult for manufacturers to import critical raw materials on time.

Despite Zimbabwe having a decent tobacco season, as well as significantly improved gold sales, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has not been able to allocate adequate foreign currency to key sectors of the economy.

Most of the Harare shops are not fully stocked — with basic items such as maheu, soft drinks, bread, cooking oil and eggs either in short supply or completely missing from shelves.

Apart from the shortages, the prices of most goods were also continuing to spike in response to the shortages and rising production costs.

The country’s biggest beverages maker, Delta Corporation, recently warned that foreign currency shortages had disrupted the production of most of its products which required imported raw materials.