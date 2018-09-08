Byo finally elects mayor

BULAWAYO - The second largest city of Bulawayo finally successfully elected Solomon Mguni, as its mayor ending weeks of speculation and bickering.

Mguni, a practising lawyer polled 17 votes ahead of ward 26 councillor Norman Hlabani who polled 12 votes, in an election that was presided over by provincial administrator Khonzani Ncube.

Mguni who received a prodigious birthday gift as he turned 35 yesterday will be deputised by ward 3 councillor Tinashe Kambarami who beat the youthful Mlandu Ncube.

Kambarami got 16 votes while Mlandu got 13 votes.

Following weeks of bickering with residents gaining interest in the whole process, the city fathers were forced to hire dozens of police officers who were also being assisted by the municipal police to maintain peace and order.

While the elections took place in the council chambers, hundreds of residents were not shut out completely as they got the opportunity to witness the proceedings live from the Large City Hall through a big screen.

In his acceptance speech Mguni touched on unity, service delivery, social cohesion and economic development in the city.