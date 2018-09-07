School girls 'feast' on pornography

HARARE - Two school girls who were found in possession of pornographic materials were cautioned and discharged by a magistrate here.

Zvikomborero Mbendani and her 15-year-old neighbour in Gombakomba village under Chief Zimunya were convicted on their own guilty pleas but pardoned by magistrate Sekai Chiundura.

They were being charged with unlawful possession of publication, picture, statute or record that is indecent, obscene or prohibited in contravention of section 26(1)(a) of the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act chapter 10:04.

According to State papers the minor borrowed Mbendani’s nokia X2 cellphone which had pornographic material to school on October 19, 2017.

While at school the juvenile then invited four of her classmates to a secluded place at Gombakomba Secondary School where she played them the pornographic videos.

One of the students, however, went on to report the case to a school teacher at the school who was only identified as Mrs Chitando who then made a police report.

Police later recovered the cellphone and its contents which were on a memory card.

While the cellphone was returned to its owner the memory card was forfeited to the State.

Matthew Chimutunga was prosecuting.