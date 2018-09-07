Pfumbidzai confident of Warriors victory

HARARE - Ronald Pfumbidzai is upbeat about the national team’s chances of downing Congo Brazzaville in their own backyard and reckons Sunday’s showdown will present a big test for the Warriors’ pedigree to qualify for the 2019 African Nations Cup finals.

The Warriors are scheduled to leave the country this afternoon abroad an Ethiopian Airways flight and should arrive at the Maya Maya Airport in Brazzaville tomorrow morning ahead of the match on Sunday at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in Brazzaville.

And Pfumbidzai, who is returning to the Warriors fold for the first time in over a year, said it’s important that they maintain their good start in the qualifiers following that convincing 3-0 home victory against Liberia in the opening match last year.

“It always feels good to play for the national team.

“This is an opportunity for me to show that I can play and I hope I will be part of the team that will do duty on Sunday,” Pfumbidzai told the Daily News.

“I personally feel this is one game that will help us test our character especially given that we are playing away from home.

“It’s not easy in Africa playing away from home but if we are to qualify for Afcon we need to go and show it there in Congo by getting a positive result there.

“I think we are a talented group of players capable of getting the best result in Congo.

“Of course, we need to be cautious and look for a way to find goals.

“We only need to be focused and adopt the right attitude.”

Sunday Chidzambwa’s charges currently sit top of Group G with three points following an impressive 3-0 win over Liberia in the opening match of the tournament last year.

Belgium-based striker and captain Knowledge Musona scored all the three goals that afternoon at the National Sports Stadium when FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was in interim charge of the national side.

The Democratic Republic of Congo are in second place in the group also on three points but trail the Warriors on goal difference after their opening victory over Congo Brazzaville in their opening group match.