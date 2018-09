New Cabinet Appointments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed new Cabinet ministers.

They are as follows:

1. Minister of Finance & Economic Development – Professor Mthuli Ncube

2. Minister of Defence & War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri

3. Minister of Local Government, Public Works & National Housing – July Moyo

4. Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Trade – SB Moyo

5. Minister of Public Service, Labour & Social Welfare - Sekesai Nzenza

6.Minister of Industry – Mangaliso Ndlovu

7. Minister of Home Affairs & Cultural Heritage – Cain Mathema

8. Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Science and Technology – Amon Murwira

9. Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – Paul Mavima

10. Minister of Lands, Agriculture – Perrance Shiri

11.Minister of Mines – Winston Chitando

12. Minister of Energy and Power Development – Jorum Gumbo

13. Minister of Transport – Joel Biggie Matiza

14.Minister of Information – Monica Mutsvangwa

15. Minister of ICT – Kazembe Kazembe

16. Minister of Tourism – Prisca Mupfumira

17. Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

18. Minister of Health – Obadiah Moyo

19. Minister of Justice – Ziyambi Ziyambi

20. Minister of Women Affairs – Sithembiso Nyoni