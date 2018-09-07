Mnangagwa flies into raging storm: Zanu PF suspects sabotage

STAFF WRITER  •  7 September 2018 8:04AM  •  3 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa returned from a five-day visit to China early yesterday morning to be confronted with soaring prices of mostly basic commodities and rising shortages.

We thought he had the support of the "Captains of Industry"

Tafadzwa - 7 September 2018

Sabotage? from who? ed won the recent election & the people are with him! So who could be sabotaging him? Can anyone name the saboteur? Rule well komredhi ed!

SaManyika Chaiye - 7 September 2018

The only forex available to the common man is what the people in the diaspora are sending to friends and family. Those people in turn sell it to the needy like us parents with children learning abroad who have been cut off from RBZ forex support. All the forex at the reserve bank belongs to ruling party to do with as it pleases. So they control the economy. They can't blame us. There is no money in the banks even the bond notes as for the American dollar it's now gold.

Sandys Gonese - 7 September 2018

