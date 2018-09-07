Mnangagwa flies into raging storm: Zanu PF suspects sabotage

STAFF WRITER • 7 September 2018 8:04AM • 3 comments
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa returned from a five-day visit to China early yesterday morning to be confronted with soaring prices of mostly basic commodities and rising shortages.
We thought he had the support of the "Captains of Industry"
Sabotage? from who? ed won the recent election & the people are with him! So who could be sabotaging him? Can anyone name the saboteur? Rule well komredhi ed!
The only forex available to the common man is what the people in the diaspora are sending to friends and family. Those people in turn sell it to the needy like us parents with children learning abroad who have been cut off from RBZ forex support. All the forex at the reserve bank belongs to ruling party to do with as it pleases. So they control the economy. They can't blame us. There is no money in the banks even the bond notes as for the American dollar it's now gold.
Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive,
vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful
language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from
contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor
© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Made in ZimbabweDesign & development by C2 Media
C2 Media