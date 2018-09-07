Manyuchi to host international boxing tourney

HARARE - Former World Boxing Council (WBC) silver welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi is set to host an international tournament in Chivhu tomorrow courtesy of his academy.

The Charles Manyuchi Sports Academy in partnership with Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) will tomorrow evening present the Zimbabwe versus Zambia boxing tournament with the neighbours being represented by Exodus Boxing Promotions.

A contingent of five Zambian professional boxers arrived in the country on Wednesday night ahead of an international friendly tournament that will be staged at Phil-Jen Country Lodges.

Head of delegation who is the director of Lusaka-based Exodus Boxing Promotions, Antony Mwamba, said they had reciprocated numerous previous visits by Zimbabwean boxers who had gone to fight in the northern country.

Mwamba paid tribute to Manyuchi for paying back the hospitality he enjoys from the Zambians by extending an invitation to his club.

Manyuchi Sports Academy director Prosper Chibaya said enthusiastic boxing followers in the southern town should expect nothing short of top drawer entertainment.

“All things (about) boxing seem to be happening in Harare and we have thus deemed it proper to decentralise this form of entertainment to places like Chivhu,” Chibaya said.

“It is in such places that we scout for talent hence there could be no better environment than the breeding ground themselves.”

GZU political science student Brendon Denese will headline the seven-bout fists extravaganza against a yet-to-be announced opponent in the super lightweight division.

Other pugilists from the stable founded by former WBC champion who are billed to fight include Hassan “Starboy” Milanzi and Evans “99” Usaiwevhu.