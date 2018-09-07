Econet, TelOne comply with directive

HARARE - The country’s largest mobile cellular operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), along with TelOne, have complied with a directive issued by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz).

Potraz had written to industry operators directing them to comply with Section 37 (5) of the Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05.

The Act requires them to publish notices in the mainstream media, highlighting the areas within which they were licensed to operate.

Yesterday, Econet and TelOne ran notices clearly setting out their types of licences, the scope of the licences and their commencement and expiry dates.

In a statement, EWZ said it has been granted an operating licence to manage cellular and telecommunications networks across the country.

The National Cellular Telecommunications Services Licence valid until July 2033, allows Econet to construct, operate and manage a national telecommunications network, offer voices, short message service, video and data services. Econet Zimbabwe will also be enabled to install and operate an international gateway for its purposes.