DJ Phathisani's love for acting

HARARE - Local radio DJ, Phathisani Sibanda says he is considering taking his acting career to another level following the success of his debut professional appearance in a local film Camouflage.

He said this has opened several doors for him and he has received a call to audition for a South African soapie.

Sibanda rose to prominence by being a presenter at a local radio station where he has become a household name.

His debut professional role in the movie directed by journalist Adoration Bizure also featured a number of popular actors among them Anthony Tongani, Dalma Chivevera, Prophet Passion Java and commercial model Gina Mutemeri.

“Acting has always been in my DNA and I think it’s high time I take it to another level. Featuring in Camouflage opened several doors for me.

“People only knew the voice and now through the movie they know the face. Right now some call me Denzel, the character from the movie,” he said.

The talented presenter’s profile seems to be growing with a number of local production houses inquiring for his services.

He has been doing a number of skits with his fellow radio presenter Kudzai Gwara aka KVG which have gone viral on social media.

“Those skits show the talent that is hidden in us and they will continue, all to entertain those who follow us,” he said.

Sibanda has received a call to audition for a South African soapie and he says he is weighing his options.

“I have been getting calls from a number of local producers to audition in their productions. So far I have been called for an audition for a South African soapie.

“I cannot reveal much at the moment and I’m still weighing my options.

“This shows that people appreciate what I do and I will keep working hard,” he said.