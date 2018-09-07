45-yr-old rapes minor

HARARE - A 45-year-old man who reportedly raped a 14-year-old juvenile twice at her cousin’s home of residence was yesterday denied bail.

Milton Kabanda of Waterfalls appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court because he faces a third schedule offence. The court heard that in April this year, Kabanda entered the juvenile’s place of residence without knocking and closed her mouth when she was alone.

Prosecutor, Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that during the first incident Kabanda pushed the minor to the bed which was in the room, removed her underwear and pulled her skirt up before having unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

The accused instructed the 14-year-old not to tell anyone about the abuse before raping her again a day later when he found her alone again. The court heard that the juvenile did not report the matter until she started feeling pains in her genital area. The matter was then reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the minor was referred for medical examination.