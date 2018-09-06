Young Igwe claims he is the best

HARARE - Sungura musician Peter Moyo has declared himself the best stage performer and called for a review of the proverbial “Big Five”.

Young Igwe as the musician is fondly known believes he is being overlooked despite pulling crowds to his shows similar to the so-called giants.

The top five is usually dominated by superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Suluman Chimbetu and Winky D who all hail from different genres.

The Mushonga Mukuru singer based his argument on the recently held “Clash of the Giants” gig at Alexandra Sports Club which attracted a paltry crowd despite having big names in Zimbabwean music among them Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah and Suluman Chimbetu.

“In as far as live performances, I believe I’m the best. Others may be good at what they do but when it comes to performances my crew and I lead. We know how to entertain,” he said.

Despite not having a single accolade in as far as recognised music awards are concerned and only two albums to his name, Peter still believes he deserves recognition.

“I don’t know how people come up with such lists of the top five.

There should be a review of such. If you look at what happened on Saturday, my show was filled while the so-called big giants struggled to fill their venue. We had to hike the entrance fees. The crowd I had on the day was huge and compared to what others attract on their album launches,” he said.

The young musician has of late built a loyal following that attends his shows.

Respected music promoter and Devine Assignments boss Biggie Chinoperekwei has acknowledged Peter’s progress, describing him as one of the country’s top musicians.

“On our side we regard Peter as one of the top musicians in the country. It is debatable but currently he is among those attracting huge crowds at his shows.

“For the past three months, we have had shows with him and the response has been overwhelming hence our conclusion that he is among the top three crowd pullers,” he said.

Moyo said he will be releasing a DVD album before year end.

“This time around there will be no album. We are working on videos which we will drop before year end. So far two videos are almost done,” he said.

The musician and his crew have been holding shows week in week out and this Saturday he will be performing at Club Miami in Sunningdale, and prior to that he will be in Chegutu.