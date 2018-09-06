Water supply disruptions in Byo

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo’s western suburbs are set to go for up to 24 hours without water, following power failures that have affected one of the city’s main reservoirs, Nyamandlovu Aquifer.

In a statement, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) said the water shedding exercise will only be scrapped after the levels of the Magwegwe Reservoir have normalised.

BCC noted that the level has been critical for the past three weeks due to erratic pumping from Nyamandlovu Aquifer. The Nyamandlovu boreholes have reportedly been affected by power failures.

The town clerk, Christopher Dube indicated that the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) is working to restore power supply and therefore increase the boreholes pumping to the city.

“In a bid to manage water supply from the reservoir, council would like to advise that there will be an emergency interruption of water supplies to the following areas fed from Criterion and Magwegwe Reservoir and some surrounding areas.”

“All the high areas that are likely to be affected for more than 24hrs will have water supplies by bowsers.”

The affected areas include Nkulumane, Bellevue, Tshabalala, Njube, Emakhandeni , Luveve, Entumbane, Mabuthweni, Lobengula and others.

Dube noted that the programme is subject to change if the reservoir level improves or deteriorates beyond critical level.