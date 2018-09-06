Ninth Parly bound to fail says Biti

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  6 September 2018 12:28PM  •  10 comments

HARARE - Members of the Ninth Parliament were sworn in yesterday with former Finance minister Tendai Biti painting a gloomy picture of its prospects of success owing to what he termed a “crisis of legitimacy”.

Speaking to the Daily News soon after taking oath yesterday, Biti insisted that President Emmerson Mnangagwa lost the July 30 elections to MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa adding that as long as the two protagonists do not find each other MPs will not be able to deliver for their constituencies.

“This is an unfortunate Parliament coming as it does on the back of a stolen election so unless Mnangagwa accepts the reality that Chamisa is the legitimate one and that he is the one who has the keys to unlock economic value in the country, then this Parliament is bound to fail in its mandate,’’ Biti who is Harare East MP said.

Biti said while the international community had no confidence in Mnangagwa and his administration, the MDC Alliance was not interested in a government of national unity with Zanu PF.

“This is not to say we want an inclusive government, no far from it. We are opposed to it. What is clear, however, is that we as the MDC simply have the keys to economic development.

“Mnangagwa must engage Chamisa to resolve the legitimacy issue, the militarisation of government institutions, the challenges around the economy with signs showing that we are tethering towards hyperinflation. Chickens are coming home to roost and we now bear the hallmarks of a country emerging form a civil war.

“I hope will visit Emmerson so that he talks to Nelson,” he said.

However, contrary to Biti’s assertions Zanu PF MP for Masvingo West Ezra Chadzamira said the prospects of the ninth legislature’s success were bright with Mnangagwa emphasising developing the economy at the expense of politics.

“We have very high hopes that Parliament will be focusing more on issues that enhance economic development to improve the people’s lives in line with the message being preached by the president. There is no reason why we should fail if we follow the leader’s vision,” Chadzamira who is also the ruling party provincial chairperson for Masvingo said.

Another Zanu PF MP for Shamva North Oscar Gorerino weighed in saying the new Parliament will provide the panacea to the long running economic problems bedevilling the country.

“Although I am new in the House, I am confident that what we are going to do here in the next five years will transform people’s lives and have a positive impact on their standards of living owing to the trajectory that the new political dispensation is taking.

The MPs’ oath of office was administered by the clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda in the National Assembly

The swearing-in ceremony will culminate in the election of Speaker of the National Assembly, Senate President and their deputies to be held on Tuesday next week.

After the election of presiding officers next Tuesday, Mnangagwa is expected by law to officially open the First Session of the Ninth Parliament providing its legislative agenda.

Of the 350 MPs sworn-in yesterday, 270 were drawn from the National Assembly while the other 80 are members of the Senate.

The ninth Parliament is a mixed bag of returning members, new faces and those who had been in the previous Parliament but had left for various reasons.

The swearing-in process was done in 27 batches of tens to save time owing to the large number of legislators particularly in the National Assembly.

Comments (10)

What Zimbabwe needs is to get rid of corruption at all levels and increase the efficiency of all institutions. We have brilliant people like Strive Masiyiwa who can deliver. No talking but hard work. On the other hand we have alarmists like Biti and Chamisa celebrating the imposition of economic sanctions on their country by the USA. What a shame that Biti is expecting a salary as an PM yet he wants sanctions on Zimbabwe. Mutengesi, double standards.

Ndiani Ndiani - 6 September 2018

For country with only 10 provinces just under 7 million inhabitants 350 MPs is a colossal figure.

Sinyo - 6 September 2018

What else can Biti say that can constructively contribute to the most needed solutions. we do not eat retrogressive disposition. we are tired of such utterances the nation should move on

Gilbert - 6 September 2018

So Mr Biti took an oath of failure. Why were you sworn-in then? You gonna all the perks to fail.

Joseph - 6 September 2018

What can we expect from Biti? He should know that Chamisa is good for nothing other than soliciting economic sanctions against his country as he desperately needs to be in power. Who is Chamisa to turn economic fortunes of this country? He parachuted into an Advocate without practical experience, never chaired any Board and never ran a business of his own. Running a country is more than what BIti and Chamisa thinks. Accept your defeat and start planning for 2023 if MDC-A wishes to be relevant in Zimbabwean politics.

Lovejoy - 6 September 2018

Biti you are now confused... Swallow the bitter pill and accept two things: 1. Chamisa lost the election, 2. His court challenge was a miserable failure and rightfully dismissed. Once you accept those two things, visit a therapist, get anti-depressants for yourself and your toddler president. After 2 weeks you should feel better then maybe we can talk about your "keys".

Greyhora - 6 September 2018

Vanhu ve MDC vanoti Chamisa akawhina ivo ma Mps avo ari mashoma zvakabvumwa naiye Chamisa. Muno mu Zimbabbwe vanhu vanovhotera party kwete kuti munhu. Ko wani mukanha vakapiwha kuti vaburitse nyaya yavo ku court, chii chatakaona kana kunzwa? Ma balot havana kuda kuti avhurwe neyi nokuti ndimo mune ma X emunhu. Ngavatibvire apa kuda kutishungurudza nema America kuti titambudzike isu muno munyika.

Sean Madzimure - 6 September 2018

Nhaiwe Biti wati ane makeys ndiani ? shame on you biti....how do you celebrate sanctions imposed onto your country and your supporters ...unonyadzisa Biti ndokuroya masikati machena manji uku...hautsvagi kudiwa nevanhu uchivarwadzisa asi kuti unoitira munhu zvakanaka kuti akude....handichadi kukuvhoterai futi vanhu veMDC ndaifunga kuti munoshandisa pfungwa asi ndazoona kuti hapana zvamuri munongoda zvigaro hamuna basa nesu...haa ndazofunga zvakanaka pasi nemi. nzara irikuuraya mai vako sisi vako sekuru vako nambuya vako saka chinofadza ipapa chii ukafa nhasi vana vako vanofa nenzara nekuda kwemasanctions amurikufarira iwayo ...chekuisa misoro pamwechete kuti muvake nyika yenyu takarasima nekufarira kuipa kwezvinhu munyika muchiti hee ndisu tine makeys acho shame on you.

ndini - 6 September 2018

you dont have the keys Biti..only God has it....just watch the space young boy

truth - 6 September 2018

The dudes wanted power at any cost remember the blatant lies about truckloads of cash waiting at the border. It is sad when people resort to this attitude and behaviour. I want the stuff Biti smokes and someone should advise hime to talk less or say nothing at all if he has nothing positive to contribute.

diaspora - 6 September 2018

