Zim far from reaching gender parity: Legislator

HARARE - Zimbabwe is still far from achieving gender parity; hence it will be unreasonable to expect President Emmerson Mnangagwa to certify a 50-50 gender representation in the much-awaited Cabinet as a few women were elected into Parliament, a leading female politician has said.

MDC legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga told the Daily News yesterday that it is impossible for Mnangagwa to strike a gender balance in his Cabinet appointments because of a low female representation in the 9th Parliament.

“There is no use in bothering Mnangagwa. He only has to make his choice from the few elected females, yet initially there were over 200 women candidates to select from,” she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said while there was an increase in the recorded number of female voters and candidates this year, it appears women were not keen to vote for their counterparts.

She blamed the media for annihilating the female presidential candidates, therefore overshadowing them in the electoral process.

“Historically, we had four female presidential candidates in this year’s elections. The media was the biggest problem. They made it appear like there were only two.

The other two were simply overshadowed.

“At least the public media ignored the female candidates; the private media insulted them,” she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said female candidates who participated in the elections were also affected by a shortage of resources, compared to their male counterparts.

She said some of the unsuccessful female parliamentary candidates are intelligent technocrats that the country could benefit from.

“You want Mnangagwa to appoint technocrats in the Cabinet, yet you chose not to vote for brilliant women like Jessie Majome and Fadzai Mahere, who could be sound technocrats?” she asked.

Former vice president Joice Mujuru who was leading the People’s Rainbow Coalition, former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khuphe of MDC, Melbah Dzapasi of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe and Violet Mariyacha of United Democratic Movement were the female candidates who contested against 18 men in the presidential race.

Last week, Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told the media that none of the women in the ruling party stood up to the plate to be considered into the presidium.

According to statistics displayed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, last week at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, only 25 female candidates were voted into the national assembly compared to 185 males in this year’s harmonised elections.