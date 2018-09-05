Zim far from reaching gender parity: Legislator

STAFF WRITER  •  5 September 2018 3:16PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe is still far from achieving gender parity; hence it will be unreasonable to expect President Emmerson Mnangagwa to certify a 50-50 gender representation in the much-awaited Cabinet as a few women were elected into Parliament, a leading female politician has said.

MDC legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga told the Daily News yesterday that it is impossible for Mnangagwa to strike a gender balance in his Cabinet appointments because of a low female representation in the 9th Parliament.

“There is no use in bothering Mnangagwa. He only has to make his choice from the few elected females, yet initially there were over 200 women candidates to select from,” she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said while there was an increase in the recorded number of female voters and candidates this year, it appears women were not keen to vote for their counterparts.

She blamed the media for annihilating the female presidential candidates, therefore overshadowing them in the electoral process.

“Historically, we had four female presidential candidates in this year’s elections. The media was the biggest problem. They made it appear like there were only two.
The other two were simply overshadowed.

“At least the public media ignored the female candidates; the private media insulted them,” she said.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said female candidates who participated in the elections were also affected by a shortage of resources, compared to their male counterparts.

She said some of the unsuccessful female parliamentary candidates are intelligent technocrats that the country could benefit from.

“You want Mnangagwa to appoint technocrats in the Cabinet, yet you chose not to vote for brilliant women like Jessie Majome and Fadzai Mahere, who could be sound technocrats?” she asked.

Former vice president Joice Mujuru who was leading the People’s Rainbow Coalition, former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khuphe of MDC, Melbah Dzapasi of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe and Violet Mariyacha of United Democratic Movement were the female candidates who contested against 18 men in the presidential race.

Last week, Zanu PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told the media that none of the women in the ruling party stood up to the plate to be considered into the presidium.

According to statistics displayed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, last week at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, only 25 female candidates were voted into the national assembly compared to 185 males in this year’s harmonised elections.

Comments (3)

the trend unfortunately is noticeable across the globe and the root cause is the negative perception towards women's participation in politics in particular and leadership in general,some women are excellent mothers and if that is not a sign of good leadership ability then i dont know what is,its high time for women to break the glass ceiling to advance their needs and aspirations.

brighton guni - 5 September 2018

here is one mp who has bn the voice of women issues.she fought almost single handedly bt women in their blindness caused by their inclination to their party snubs their heroine in parly.how do u expect women to have gender balance when u snub yo voice.had it nt b fr proportional represantation priscilla wudnt have bn in parly this time.she made a calculative move to join makhuphe.wish all the best priscillar.am one of yo supportes.i acknowledge yo effort in emancipating women issues n girl issues

isaya kamanga - 5 September 2018

can someone stop this 50:50 nonsense- Even in America who claim to be the pioneers of democrary they don't have it. But someone is pushing it on us so that we get fucked for life

willo - 5 September 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

