Zim Council of Tourism rebrands

MUTARE - Zimbabwe Council of Tourism (ZCT) has rebranded to Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe (TBCZ) as this will help communicate that they are the voice of the businesses in travel and tourism.

TBCZ president Tich Hwingwiri who announced the rebranding at a media briefing last Thursday, a week after the organisation’s 30th anniversary, said the decision was arrived at early this year and this will also help it link with similar and like-named bodies across the region.

“For some time we have recognised that there is a level of confusion about the role of ZCT, sometimes hearing that people do not know the difference between us and the ZTA, for example. It is clear we must ensure our role and value is known and understood and that we must rededicate ourselves to the tasks ahead.

“For these reasons we decided earlier this year to change the name from Zimbabwe Council of Tourism to the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe. This will help us communicate that we are the voice of the businesses in travel and tourism, and this links us to bodies such as the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, which plays a similar role in that country,” he said.

Hwingwiri said it was now imperative for travel and tourism operators to join the organisation which was formed back in 1988 as an umbrella body for various tourism bodies to prevent duplication of duties and speak with one voice in issues of concern to the sector.

He said the rebranding was setting them on a platform for growth going forward.

“So we have now rebranded to set the foundation for things to come as we focus on the coming 30 years.

“We are hard workers, we are achievers and we are people with vision and drive. We are the business operators of the travel and tourism sector and we call on our operators to join with those of us already active in the TBCZ to link up and partner us as we move into the future,” Hwingwiri said.

He said the success of the organisation was key to the success of the entire sector.

“When the TBCZ succeeds, so does every operator, so does travel and tourism, and, indeed, so does the entire country. Our goal is to serve our sector and give a voice, and our vision is of a travel and tourism sector that is sustainable, successful and effective,” he said.

Hwingwiri said the ZCT was created in 1988 to provide a voice for the operators in the travel and tourism sector, providing a means by which matters of relevance and importance involving the entire sector could be handled.

“Matters specific to the needs and interests of the various sectoral associations operating under it would be handled by them. This helped improve and increase communication between the travel and tourism sector operators and various stakeholders, including government, the media, the wider business community and various people and organisations across the world.

“Since that time, the ZCT has undertaken a vast portfolio of work and has achieved enormous success in a great many areas. Key to that success has been the willingness of so many operators to give much of their time to serve on sub-committees, the board and executive committee. We have also been fortunate to have had the services of a number of people on the staff who have competently followed up on all the action required from deliberations of the elected members.

“We have also enjoyed a large measure of co-operation and support from a great many people and organisations, including direct members, sectoral associations, the ministry of Tourism and Hospitality, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, National Parks and Wildlife Management, the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe, other ministries and government agencies. While we may not always have achieved what we set out to do, we have certainly represented the operators and made known their thoughts, ideas, suggestions and needs,” said Hwingwiri.

He said the past year or so has been an exciting time for travel and tourism as we have seen a genuine resurgence of this sector, with increased arrivals and income for the first time in almost two decades.

“This results in part from the work of the ZCT yesterday, today and tomorrow, and it is important for us to recognise that ZCT must continue to play a vital role in creating the environment in which travel and tourism can exist and grow.

“We in ZCT are ready and willing to play our part when and where we are called on to do so. We recognise that leadership requires us to be active rather than passive, pro-active rather than reactive and positive rather than negative. This we are and this we shall continue to be.

“As we celebrate three decades of quiet, confident success, we look ahead to the future … hopefully a brighter future.”