Three Zim wheelchair athletes set for Russia

HARARE - Three Zimbabwe Wheelchair and Hand Cycle Association athletes have been invited to Russia for an International Wheelchair Marathon set for Sochi early next month.

The event, a half marathon (21,095km) is scheduled for Sochi on October 9 with participants set to arrive in Russia two days earlier to register for the event.

The trio of Moleen Majoni, Thandiwe Ndlovu and Samson Muroyiwa are set to fly the country’s flag high in Russia.

Their only handicap at the moment is getting air tickets valued at $1 200 for each athlete.

Majoni is a celebrated sportsperson with disability with her wheelchair ingenuity seeing her winning numerous local and regional awards including the Danhiko Paralympics Games and South African race, the Outeniqua Wheelchair Challenge Ndlovu, another serious athlete has so far done well winning silver medals in local races this year while she also bagged silver in the Outeniqua Challenge in February.

Muroyiwa — the only male athlete among the contingent won a silver medal this year in the 42km Outeniqua Challenge in South Africa.

He was also a silver medallist in all the local races behind Elford Moyo.

“We are all excited to be invited for this event and we are all geared up for the challenge.

“There’s power in numbers and we are certain that we will make our beautiful country proud,” Majoni told the Daily News yesterday.

“Everything is set for the international race but we would like to call upon all progressive minds and sport-loving Zimbabweans, corporates or individuals to come to our aid and help us raise funds for air tickets.

“We have been quoted $1 200 for each athlete.”