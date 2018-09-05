Jah Prayzah endorses Baba Harare

HARARE - Rising musician Braveman Chizvino aka Baba Harare is making his name in the music industry and this has not escaped the eye of his former paymaster Jah Prayzah.

Baba Harare, a former guitarist with Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band has become a household name with his song The Reason Why which is known in music circles as Hat Dzemurara.

Writing on his micro-blogging site, Twitter, Jah Prayzah said he is happy to see Baba Harare progress in his career.

“Happy to see my brother doing well. He is truly pushing his works and putting a lot of effort into it. This is just the beginning,” he tweeted.

Baba Harare said he is overwhelmed by the support he is getting from all the music lovers describing it as encouragement for him to keep working hard.

“The support is overwhelming and people love the music and it’s shown at our live shows. People are coming in numbers and this is enough encouragement for me to keep working hard,” he said.

Baba Harare said he is not stopping and will be building on the current momentum.

”We are not stopping on this project. Currently, I’m working on a new album that is set to be released in January next year. I have titled it Ramba Wakadzvanya. The title is inspired by the current momentum,” he said.

When the musician left Jah Prayzah’s camp, very few gave him a chance of survival in the industry but he is proving himself as a great artiste in the making and the singer attributes all to the grace of God.

“This is all God’s grace. Some people did not believe in me when I started but God always has his plans and here I am being called Baba Harare as if I own the city,” he said.