Ghetto's Unplugged version on cards

HARARE - Zimdancehall promoters have joined hands to organise a ghetto version of Unplugged so as to afford marginalised ghetto youths a feel of the popular monthly funfair family event.

Dubbed the Mwamuka Street Unplugged, the event is scheduled for October 7 in Harare’s oldest suburb of Mbare courtesy of Chipaz Promotions, Chill Spot Recordz, Silent Killer, JR Entertainment and Judgement Yard.

The Mbare Unplugged will run concurrently with Etherton “Etherton B” Mutemasango and Tinashe “Cello Culture” Munengami’s birthday celebrations.

“Unlike the popular Unplugged, ours is just a once-off event where ghetto youths will be treated to live music, braai and a chance to mingle with popular names in Mbare. DJs will be on rotation,” Judgement Yard DJ Etherton B said.

Zimdancehall musicians the likes of Killer T, Seh Calaz and Soul Jah Love among others are set to share the stage at the Mbare event.

On the other hand, Unplugged a “family-friendly” monthly music festival co-founded by Chiedza Danha and Elina Mhlanga is widely considered too elite for ghetto youths as it is held in tranquil environs of Harare such as Pomona and Chisipite.

Most of the ghetto youths find the $10 entry price too steep for them making the event which is in its fifth year a no go area for them.

This year, few ghetto youths who managed to attend the monthly event were accused of stealing smart phones from regular Unplugged patrons.

Nevertheless, the Unplugged partnered Coca-Cola last year.

“We believe the Unplugged is great platform to us as Coca-Cola because we have a mission to help and grow upcoming artistes.

“It is unique and they are the best partners to be with us; it promotes all artistes hence we are here to bring happiness to our consumers as music is what brings happiness to the people,” Coca-Cola Zimbabwe Market activation manager Vee Chibanda said then.

Some of the musicians who have performed on the Unplugged since it started include Edith WeUtonga, Eve Kawadza, DJ Stavo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Killer T, Jah Prayzah, Tehn Diamond, Marcy, The Red, Victor Kunonga and Shekainah among others.