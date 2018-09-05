Chidakwa, Gudyanga case postponed

HARARE - The case in which former Cabinet minister Walter Chidakwa and his former permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga are being charged for corruption involving $29 000 has been postponed to October 4.

The matter was postponed due to the absence of the prosecutor Clemence Chimbari who was said to be at a funeral.

This followed a request for the release of Cabinet minutes crucial to Chidakwa and Gudyanga’s defence.

The matter was before magistrate Esteri Chivasa.

Chidakwa and Gudyanga who are facing a corruption charge involving $29 000 fraudulently awarded as board sitting allowances are arguing that they were awarded the money with former president Robert Mugabe’s blessings.

On their other court appearance, Gudyanga and Chidakwa had requested the Cabinet minutes as a ground to compile their defence before going into trial but there was no compliance with the request when the court convened last.

Harare regional magistrate Esthere Chivasa ordered the State to provide the requested documents before yesterday when trial was supposed to have resumed but this had not yet happened.

Chimbari had during the last court appearance said the documents required were classified and needed time to be accessed.

Chidakwa is being accused of appointing Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and allocated him sitting allowances.

The complainant is the State represented by general manager Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

Sometime in December 2013 MMCZ dissolved its board and Gudyanga was then appointed as its chairperson to September 2016.

Chidakwa allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016.

The court heard that MMCZ Act Chapter 21:04 says a board must comprise a minimum of six members and maximum of 10.

It is alleged that between December 2013 and September 2016, Gudyanga corruptly claimed and received board fees and sitting allowances of $28 910 from MMCZ.