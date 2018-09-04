Vendors pin hopes on Mnangagwa

HARARE - National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe (Navuz) leader Sten Zvorwadza said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must address their plight as vendors.

“We want to move forward as a nation and I hope the inauguration of…Mnangagwa has opened a new chapter for us vendors. We are happy that the president has proved that he is eager to work with all Zimbabweans to develop our country and as vendors we are going to give him the necessary support.

“We have our own plight as vendors and we hope that the president will be able to solve our problems because we know that he appreciates the role of the informal sector,” Zvorwadza said in a statement.

Navuz represents street vendors, people engaged in vending of articles, goods, wares, food items or merchandise for everyday use.

The organisation functions as a solidarity centre for vendors and also engages in research, lobby and advocacy initiatives.