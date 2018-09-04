MDC youth chairperson arrested

HARARE - MDC Youth Assembly chairperson Happymore Chidziva was yesterday arrested for allegedly inciting public violence during a preelection campaign rally in Gweru.

to a statement released by MDC, Chidziva was detained at Harare Central Police Station before being transferred to Gweru.

“National Youth leader…Chidziva has presented himself at the Harare Law and Order where he is being charged with inciting public violence during the preelection campaign rally in Gweru.

“He was accompanied there by his lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu, Chamunorwa Madya, the national youth deputy secretary general and Chidziva’s aide, Mafaiti Mubayiwa.

“Madya and Mafaiti are being charged with the August 1 violence where soldiers gunned down at least six civilians. The two will appear in court tomorrow. Chidziva is being transferred to Gweru, where the offence is alleged to have taken place.”

Chidziva becomes the third MDC Alliance official to be arrested in connection with the recently-held elections, controversially won by President-Emmerson Mnangagwa and are the subject of a court challenge.

The party’s co-principal, Tendai Biti, is currently awaiting trial while MDC chairperson Morgen Komichi was also recently arrested for interrupting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s 2018 election results announcement.

He is being charged with contravening Section 186 of the Electoral Act which criminalises interrupting, obstructing or disturbing proceedings related to the announcement of the results.