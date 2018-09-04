Madinda keeps fans guessing

BULAWAYO - After the 1-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at home on Sunday, Highlanders technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, pictured, has promised to make a big announcement in due course.

This has heightened tension among the Bosso faithful as there is a lot of speculation going around after the statements.

Ngezi Platinum took the lead in the second minute after Michael Charamba capitalised on a defensive mistake by the home side.

The lead did not last long though as Bosso equalised through captain Gabriel Nyoni in the fourth minute.

However, Ngezi won the match after Godknows Murwira’s free kick 15 minutes from time deceived Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Ndhlovu then made a vague statement at his post-match press conference that has now set tongues wagging.

“Whatever I have in my mind, I will be able to let you know in a short time. I am not at liberty to say it now,” said the seemingly concerned Ndlovu.

Chances are that the former Warriors forward and coach is not happy with a number of things that have occurred in recent weeks and might be thinking of throwing in the towel.

Bosso are currently in sixth place on the log with 36 points 23 matches with a chance of winning the title virtually over.

Ndlovu might have been frustrated by the club’s failure to land striker Prince Dube during the mid-season transfer window.

Dube returned from South Africa earlier this year from SuperSport United and it was believed Highlanders were close to sealing a loan deal with their former striker before the move fell through.

The Bulawayo giants were also unsuccessful in their pursuit of their former forward Thomas Chideu after his return from South Africa after his contract was terminated by Golden Arrows.

Chideu ended up signing for log leaders and defending champions FC Platinum despite training for a brief period with Bosso.

Another school of thought says Ndlovu is also not happy with the performance of a number of senior players in the squad and is now ready to wield the axe.

Turning onto the performance against Ngezi Platinum, Ndlovu took full responsibility for the result.

“I will get the blame for my players for the play that we put up against Ngezi.

“I am ready to dance to the song that may come my way,” he said.

“I have told my players that they should refer any questions from all angles and all quarters on the result of the Ngezi match to me.

“I’m the person at the helm and I will answer them.”

The Highlanders legend is also adamant the young players in the team have shown some positives and his side is making progress.

“We need to make these boys acquainted to Premier League football. For any baby that you see walking they have crawled, stood up, staggered, tried to walk and fell,” he said.