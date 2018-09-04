DeMbare, Bosso clash is finally cleared

HARARE - The eagerly-anticipated rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership match between bitter rivals Highlanders and Dynamos has now been set for this coming Sunday at Barbourfields Stadium.

The match was twice postponed last month due to other pressing issues but according to communication released by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) yesterday, the two teams will play on Sunday as it will be an international break.

There will be no other league matches as the Warriors will be taking on Congo in Brazzaville in a 2019 Afcon Group G qualifier on the same day.

The only other fixture this weekend will be the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round clash between Chapungu and Mutare City Rovers on Saturday at Ascot Stadium.

Dynamos will be desperate to build on their previous performances in which they are unbeaten in their last three matches having managed two wins and a draw to move up the ladder to 11th on log table with 29 points from 23 matches.

Lloyd Mutasa will be hoping his charges replicate the same form that saw them dispatch Bulawayo City 2-1 on Saturday at the same venue in which Quality Kangadzi and Denver Mukamba were on target.

Bosso on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways having managed a draw and two defeats in their last three matches.

As a result, Highlanders are now sixth on the log table with 36 points from 23 matches.

On Sunday, the Bulawayo giants suffered a painful 1-2 defeat at the hands of Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium in a tightly contested match that had all the ingredients of a thriller.

Meanwhile, Joey Antipas has conceded defeat in Chicken Inn’s unlikely pursuit of log leaders FC Platinum in the Castle Lager Premiership title race.

Norman Mapeza’s charges have surged clear at the top of the table with a free-flowing brand of football, and are 11 points ahead of the Gamecocks.

Chicken Inn had to come from behind at the weekend to force a 2-1 win over stubborn Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium.

Antipas cannot foresee a scenario in which his side can gate crash the title race now involving FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

“As for the championship, we are just hanging in there. To win the championship, you have to win your games and you also need to have luck on your side,” Antipas said.

“So all we are doing is hanging in there. Hopefully, we can put pressure on the top two (FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars) and if they feel the pressure and we keep playing well, football is a crazy game you never know what will happen.

“For now we are not thinking about the championship we are just thinking about accumulating points.”

Fixture:

Sunday: Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields)