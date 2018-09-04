Chitembwe praises Ncube

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was pleased by Milton Ncube’s performance during Sunday 2-1 win over Nichrut FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium.

Ncube was instrumental throughout the afternoon as he provided assists for both goals scored by Wisdom Mutasa and Hardlife Zvirekwi.

Makepekepe took the lead straight from the kick-off when they worked the ball to the left side where Ncube crossed for Mutasa inside the box.

Mutasa connected with a firm header that beat Nichrut goalkeeper Stanley Chakwana at the near post.

With Nichrut reduced to 10 men in the second half following the sending off of striker Roderick Mutuma, Zvirekwi made it safe when he connected with Ncube’s cross 13 minutes before the end.

Despite a late consolation from Farai Vimisayi for the visitors, Makepekepe were able to hold on to their first win after a draw with Herentals and a defeat to Triangle United in their previous two matches.

CAPS remain in fifth place on the log with 39 points from 24 matches and will be inactive this weekend.

“It’s good for his (Ncube) confidence and his game; it’s very pleasing. We have always been telling him that he has an unbelievable technique in terms of his delivery into the box,” Chitembwe said of Ncube performance after the match.

“We have always been encouraging him to bring in those crosses because he has unbelievable ability.”

After the two games without a win, the Makepekepe gaffer was delighted with the response from his players.

“I think in terms of performance, it was a bit different from our last match. The difference was obviously the attitude; today it was very positive and the other difference was that we managed to get two goals,” Chitembwe said.

“On balance of play, I think we did more and we really deserved to win. They had their moment but I thought we had bigger moments to decide the match and I’m happy with Wisdom’s conversion.

“The first goal gave us leverage to settle a little bit and Hardlife’s second goal gave us the confidence going into the last moments of the game.”

In the first half, CAPS lined up in a 3-5-2 formation but Chitembwe changed it to 4-4-2 in the second period.

“Every formation has its positives and also has its own negatives. We started with three at the back and obviously the thrust was to try and have more players going forward,” he said.

“We wanted to accommodate two strikers and when we were leading, we wanted to stabilise and we reverted back to four defenders.

“When we had three defenders; defensively, we were not as compact as we would want to be so we had to revert to four for a more compact defence.”