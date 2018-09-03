Zahara delights at Tuku's Solo Fest

HARARE - Fresh from her United States of America tour, South African songbird Zahara left throngs at Pakare Paye eating out from the palm of her hand as she shone at this year’s edition of Solo Festival.

The festival held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton on Saturday saw the diva sharing the stage with 19 local artistes.

Zahara performed for just 30 minutes but that was enough to prove beyond any doubt why she is the most sought after diva in the region.

Spotting her trademark afro, the South Africa singing sensation who once staged a private performance for the late South African president Nelson Mandela in 2011, gave a flawless solo act with fans singing along her hits such as Ndiza, Incwadencane and Loliwe among others.

Zahara, a village girl, rose to stardom in 2011 thanks to debut studio album Loliwe which went platinum in 13 days and double platinum after 17 days, selling over 100 000 copies in South Africa.

Real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, Zahara went on to perform a rendition of the late South African songstress Brenda Fassie’s all-time hit Vulindlela much to the appreciation of her fans at Pakare Paye.

After her act, Zahara told the Daily News she was excited to headline the Oliver Mtukudzi organised Solo Fest.

“Mtukudzi became my father before he even knew it. I have just arrived from my tour of USA but I said I have to be part of this event; it was not possible for me to miss such an opportunity and honour,” Zahara, who is turning 30 in November, said.

Before Zahara brought the curtain down at the seventh edition of Solo Fest, superstar Mtukudzi performed a flurry of his songs including Saraoga, Ngoromera, Neria and Ndima Ndapedza among others on his 15 minutes slot.

Other artistes who showcased at the event which started at 12 noon and ended just after 2000 hours include Hope Masike, Nigel Matope, Fiona Gwena, Silent Nqo, Donald Kanyuchi and Berita among others.

It was a typical family day as children were treated to various entertainment including jumping castles among others throughout the day.

During the performances, this year’s edition of Solo Fest saw three “Legends behind legends” — sungura kingpin Alick Macheso’s wife Nyadzisai, guitarist David Ndoro and South Africa’s finest guitarist Themba Mokoena honoured with awards courtesy of Pakare Paye Arts Centre.

“We have chosen to honour the three ‘legends’ because they have contributed much to the careers of our legends but they are not known.

“They are stars behind stars,” Mtukudzi’s Black Spirits band manager Walter Wanyanya said.