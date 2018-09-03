US Embassy, agencies closed today

3 September 2018

HARARE - The United States Embassy and its agencies will be closed to the public today as it celebrates Labour Day.

Commemorated on the first Monday of September, the day reminds Americans of the importance of workers’ rights and offers them a day of well-earned rest. Also this month the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

“It’s an incredible six decades of US-Africa relations which saw the United States become the first nation to open an embassy in Zimbabwe when it gained independence in 1980.

“At the time, the United States pledged assistance toward Zimbabwe’s economic development and committed to promote democratic institutions, public health, and food security. We remain committed to these important goals,” said the US in a statement.

