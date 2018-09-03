Man 'rapes' step daughter

HARARE - A thirty-eight-year-old man who reportedly raped his 14-year-old step-daughter has appeared in court.

The man whose identity cannot be revealed to protect the victim, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa, charged with rape.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody to September 13, pending finalisation of the matter.

Both parties reside at Rainham Farm in Harare.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that sometime in April this year the girl’s mother was admitted at Parirenyatwa Hospital and she was left in the stepfather’s care.

The court heard that on the same night she slept on the floor while her stepfather was on the bed in the same room.

It was alleged that during the night, the stepfather woke up from his bed and slipped into the girl’s blankets before fondling her privates.

He reportedly removed the child’s underwear and raped her without protection.

The following morning, a neighbour who saw the girl looking distraught approached and asked her what the problem was.

She opened up about the abuse and the matter was conveyed to her uncle. The matter was reported to the police leading to the stepfather’s arrest.

The complainant was referred to the hospital and a medical affidavit that was compiled will be used as evidence during trial.

Recently, a 33-year-old Mbare man was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old step daughter.

According to the State on an unknown date last year, the complainant was left in the custody of the convict whilst her mother had gone to Mbare Musika Market.

It was proved that the convict then took advantage and called the complainant into his bedroom. The victim complied and he closed the door before gagging her with a cloth and raped her once.

The abuse went on for a long period each time the girl’s mother was absent.

On all occasions the step father did not use protection and would threaten to beat the complainant if she revealed the abuse to anyone. The matter came to light after an anonymous caller from the girl’s community alerted the police at Stodart station.