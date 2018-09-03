Jeys humbled by sold out concert

BULAWAYO - Afro-pop musician Jeys Marabini was on Friday night left humbled after he attracted an unexpectedly bumper crowd at the launch of his ninth album, Ntunja Mbila at Bulawayo Theatre.

By 6pm, the official start time for the show, for those driving parking had become a headache, as the well marketed event was completely sold out.

Those who had come to support Marabini, including fellow artistes, business people and the general population were immaculately dressed for the event.

As if that was not enough, the towering musician who had not anticipated a huge turnout saw his 350 CDs and 160 T-shirts on sale sold out.

On his part, Marabini who was supported by renowned drummer Sam Mataure and Rodwell Rodah, Oliver Mtukudzi’s guitarist did not disappoint as he dished out tracks from the new

offering.

From the 10-track latest album, Jeys played such songs as Ikhisimusi, S’thandwa, My Chick Yiyo Lingoma, Bhasikili and the plug track Ntunja Mbila which is also the title track.

The well-choreographed performance was proof enough that Marabini who is highly inspired by Mtukudzi has not only indeed come of age but is accurately following in the footsteps of a giant.

After the show, Marabini almost dropped a tear as he attempted to express himself about the surprise turnout.

“For the first time in my career, to see people coming in such big numbers, to come and support me especially considering that, it was $10 and $12 at the entrance but people came to support,” Marabini said.

“I am still shocked, it’s not easy to fill up that place but we did it. I am at a loss of words; to me it means that the people of Bulawayo have accepted their own music, their own musicians. This is the starting point. If they start supporting me I know this is going to happen to everyone else,” Marabini said.

He, however, admitted that there was need for local musicians to up their sleeves when producing their music as that will determine their fate on the market.

“I have realised that people of Bulawayo don’t just support, they want quality and not junk. As musicians we need to work hard on our projects.”

Celebrating 28 years in the music industry, Jeys says he feels that each new album has its own dimension and appeal to the people hence he always strives for the best.