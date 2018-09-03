Hwange water crisis ends

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  3 September 2018 2:45PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has successfully dealt with a problem at its main pumping station that caused the disruption of water supplies to Hwange a few days ago.

The major pipe burst occurred mid last week, disrupting water supplies to areas serviced by Zinwa in the small mining town namely Empumalanga, Baobab, DRC, industrial areas.

It also affected army barracks and a prison in the area. In a statement, Zinwa thanked all stakeholders who rendered the material and moral support during the period.

“The authority also wishes to thank the residents of Hwange Town and other areas it supplies water for their patience during the water supply disruptions,” said Zinwa’s corporate communications and marketing manager Marjorie Munyonga.

Zinwa also appealed to residents and other water users across the country to use the resource sparingly and efficiently especially during this hot season when demand for water usually gets to its peak.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media