Hwange water crisis ends

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has successfully dealt with a problem at its main pumping station that caused the disruption of water supplies to Hwange a few days ago.

The major pipe burst occurred mid last week, disrupting water supplies to areas serviced by Zinwa in the small mining town namely Empumalanga, Baobab, DRC, industrial areas.

It also affected army barracks and a prison in the area. In a statement, Zinwa thanked all stakeholders who rendered the material and moral support during the period.

“The authority also wishes to thank the residents of Hwange Town and other areas it supplies water for their patience during the water supply disruptions,” said Zinwa’s corporate communications and marketing manager Marjorie Munyonga.

Zinwa also appealed to residents and other water users across the country to use the resource sparingly and efficiently especially during this hot season when demand for water usually gets to its peak.