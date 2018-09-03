Fraud case involving Buyanga property continues today

HARARE - The case in which businessman Frank Buyanga has been sucked into a dispute involving a property he once owned continues today.

Buyanga is, however, not the one being charged for the fraud but a property manager, Bishop Jeche,45, and his company — East Rivet Investments (Private) Limited.

Jeche allegedly lied that they had become property owners after buying the house for $35 000 from Buyanga.

Jeche and his company are being charged with perjury, money laundering and fraud before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya on September 13.

The complainant is State represented by Stephen Leonard Nyoka.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that sometime in August 2009 Nyoka entered a loan agreement of $19 000 with Buyanga and his company Orton’s Drift Properties.

The terms of the loan were that an interest of 10 percent per month would be paid together with the capital within three months.

However, since Buyanga’s company was not a registered money lender the loan agreement was to be concealed by disguising it through a simulated agreement of sale of Nyoka’s house number 6 Danbury Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.