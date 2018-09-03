Fraud case involving Buyanga property continues today

STAFF REPORTER  •  3 September 2018 2:54PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The  case in which businessman Frank Buyanga has been sucked into a dispute involving a property he once owned continues today.

Buyanga is, however, not the one being charged for the fraud but a property manager, Bishop Jeche,45, and his company — East Rivet Investments (Private) Limited.

Jeche allegedly lied that they had become property owners after buying the house for $35 000 from Buyanga.

Jeche and his company are being charged with perjury, money laundering and fraud before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya on September 13.

The complainant is State represented by Stephen Leonard Nyoka.

Prosecutor Michael Reza alleged that sometime in August 2009 Nyoka entered a loan agreement of $19 000 with Buyanga and his company Orton’s Drift Properties.

The terms of the loan were that an interest of 10 percent per month would be paid together with the capital within three months.

However, since Buyanga’s company was not a registered money lender the loan agreement was to be concealed by disguising it through a simulated agreement of sale of Nyoka’s house number 6 Danbury Avenue, Mabelreign in Harare.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media