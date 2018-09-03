CAPS sink wasteful Nichrut

CAPS United.............(1) 2

Nichrut....................(0) 1

HARARE - Hardlife Zvirekwi and Wisdom Mutasa were the unlikely heroes for CAPS United as Makekepe bounced back to winning ways by edging 10-man Nichrut FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Makepekepe had drawn against Herentals (0-0) and lost to Triangle United (1-2) in their previous two matches but yesterday’s win means they remain in fifth place with 39 points from 24 matches.

As for Nichrut, they occupy the last relegation spot in 15th place with 24 points.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe was delighted that it was new scorers on the score sheet for his side besides John Zhuwawu.

“I’ve always said it’s not the responsibility of the strikers to get us goals but the responsibility of the whole team,” he said.

“If we get goals from all areas of the pitch, it gives you room for satisfaction so I’m very happy.”

After the two previous results, Chitembwe opted to tinker with his formation as the home side lined up in a 3-5-2 with the plan being to add more numbers in attack and it worked from the onset.

Makepekepe made only five passes from the kick-off and it ended up with Milton Ncube crossing for Mutasa inside the box.

The forward ghosted in between Ephraim Mwinga and Themba Ndlovu to head past goalkeeper Stanley Chakwana to give United a first minute lead.

Despite conceding early, Nichrut were not deterred as they took the game to the home side.

Gerald Bhero came close with a shot from way outside the box that had CAPS goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba scrambling before it went past the upright.

Roderick Mutuma headed straight into Chigumba’s arms after he had done well to peel away from Stephen Makatuka.

Moments later, Makatuka almost scored an own goal as he tried to clear a dangerous delivery from a set piece taken by Carlos Rusere.

Makepekepe were struggling to deal with Rusere’s set pieces all afternoon and the visitors were unlucky not to equalise two minutes before the break.

Rusere’s corner kick was headed at the back post by David Boriwondo and CAPS defender Dennis Dauda appeared to clear with his shoulder when the ball had already passed the goal line.

Unfortunately for Nichrut, there is no goal line technology in the local game and referee Nomore Musundire waved play-on.

After the break, Chitembwe reverted to a back four as he replaced Dauda with Zvirekwi while Cabby Kamhapa came in for Peter Moyo.

Nichrut continued to enjoy more of the possession but their entire game-plan was blown into smithereens midway through the second period when Mutuma was sent off by Musundire for a second booking.

Mutuma had first been cautioned for returning onto the pitch without the referee’s approval after receiving medical treatment in the first half.

He was then shown a second yellow card after a late challenge on CAPS defender Method Mwanjali.

After weathering the Nichrut pressure, Makepekepe now had spaces to move forward and creating chances.

The home side doubled their lead 13 minutes from full time when Zvirekwi toe-poked home a cross from Ncube.

Substitute Farai Vimisayi ensured a nervy ending for United when his cross from the right went over Chigumba before going in at the back post with three minutes to go.

Without their main striker, Nichrut could not force a draw in the closing stages.

The visitors’ coach John Nyikadzino was disappointed with Musundire’s performance after the match albeit in a coded manner.

“I would like to commend my players for the wonderful performance but unfortunately we were playing away,” he said.

“I will not elaborate much on that point. We were away today and if you know what that means, that’s why we lost the match today.”

TEAMS

CAPS United: Prosper Chigumba, Stephen Makatuka, Dennis Dauda (Hardlife Zvirekwi 46m), Valentine Musarurwa, Method Mwanjali, Dominic Mukandi, Joel Ngodzo, Wisdom Mutasa, Peter Moyo (Cabby Kamhapa 46m), Milton Ncube, John Zhuwawu (Michelle Katsvairo 49m)

Nichrut: Stanley Chakwana, Ephraim Mwinga, Tatenda Haparazi (Andrew Kanchwachwa 76m), David Boriwondo, Themba Ndlovu, Carlos Rusere, Shepard Sithole (Asani Nhongo 74m), Joseph Maliselo, Frankson Bushiri, Gerald Bhero (Farai Vimisayi 67m), Roderick Mutuma.