Nyandoro strike sinks Yadah

Yadah…………………… (0) 1

Chicken Inn…………… (0) 2

HARARE - Chicken Inn came from behind to collect maximum points against Yadah FC in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday but their coach Joey Antipas insists their eyes are no longer fixed on mounting a serious title challenge.

The home side had deservedly taken the lead on 52 minutes thanks to Wilson Chakanyuka’s well-executed effort from an indirect free-kick inside the box, only to throw away their advantage late in the game when they allowed the Gamecocks to score twice.

Substitute Joe Nyabinde brought Chicken Inn level on 77 minutes with his first touch of the game having earlier replaced Simon Munawa.

Darryl Nyandoro then won the game with a goal in time added on following some impressive work by Obadiah Tarumbwa on the right side.

As a result, the Gamecocks remained in third place on the log table with 47 points, four behind second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who face Highlanders this afternoon, and 11 behind log leaders FC Platinum, who thumped Mutare City 6-0 at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

Yadah dropped to 14th place on the log table with 27 points from 25 matches.

Speaking after the match, Antipas said his team’s objectives are to collect maximum points without looking at what is happening at the teams above them.

“As for the championship, we are just hanging in there. To win the championship, you have to win your games and you also need to have luck on your side,” Antipas said.

“So all we are doing is hang in there. Hopefully, we can put pressure on the top two (FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars) and if they feel the pressure and we keep playing, football is a crazy game, you never know what will happen.

“For now we are not thinking about the championship we are just thinking about accumulating points.”

On the team’s performance Antipas said: “It is a welcome three points away from home. One thing I would love to do is to give credit to my boys, they kept fighting until the very end.

“We didn’t give in after conceding that goal, we kept pushing forward and we were rewarded.”

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was disappointed with the result but is hopeful they will survive the chop at the end of the season.

“I think we really need to pull up our socks because if you notice in our previous matches, we have been conceding very late,” he said.

“We are doing everything but I don’t know what’s happening in the last stages of the game.

“Probably our players became relaxed when they were leading.

“We are, however, still in it. We will continue working hard in our remaining matches.”