Mukamba on target

Bulawayo City.…(0) 1

Dynamos…………(1) 2

BULAWAYO - Controversial midfielder Denver Mukamba scored his first goal of the season when he netted what proved to be the winning strike in a Castle Lager Premiership match against relegation-threatened Bulawayo City yesterday.

Mukamba, who has had a fair share of disciplinary problems, returned to the Glamour Boys during the mid-season transfer window after spending the first half of the campaign on loan at cross town rivals CAPS United.

Yesterday, forward Quality Kangadzi had given DeMbare a first half lead before Mukamba doubled the tally in the second period.

Mukamba’s goal proved to be vital as Bulawayo City reduced the deficit through Crispen Ncube midway in the second half but it was not enough to deny the visitors maximum points.

City finished the match a man down after midfielder Sipho Ndlovu was sent off seven minutes from halftime for a crunching tackle on Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure.

The win means the Glamour Boys eased their relegation worries as they are now in 12th place on the log with 29 points.

For the better part of last week, the DeMbare players refused to train as they demanded their outstanding bonuses dating back to last year.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said his boys put up a good fight despite the pre-match challenges.

“As usual, it was a tough encounter. We scored two goals and they scored a goal. Panic started to creep in. We didn’t train before coming into the match. We didn’t have a proper picture of how we were going to play,” Mutasa said.

“It was a week of drama where players did not come for training.

“Thumbs up to the players, they collected three points under bad preparations. The only serious training that we had was the match against Highlanders.”

Alarm bells should now be ringing at Bulawayo City as they remain deep in the relegation zone in 17th place with only 15 points.

Amakhosi coach Bekithemba Ndlovu said: “We lost this one again. We started very slow in the first half.

“The red card killed our game plan. We changed our game plan in the second half and it worked.

“We dominated the whole of second half despite being a man down.

“I am happy with the performance in the second half. The boys really put a good fight. It’s not good as a coach to be losing. We just need a win that will boost our confidence.”

Dynamos opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Kangadzi took advantage of poor marking by City defenders to ghost from behind and score off a Mushure free kick from outside the box.

City chances of getting back into the match were hampered by Ndlovu’s red card shortly before halftime.

Dynamos took full advantage as they doubled their advantage through Mukamba five minutes into the second half.

Forward Kuda Kumwala got the better of City defender Zephania Ngodzo before setting up the unmarked Mukamba.

The DeMbare Prodigal Son composed himself before tapping the ball into the net with City defenders nowhere near action.

After conceding the second, City started to play purposeful football in search of a consolation goal.

They were finally rewarded for their efforts when defender Ncube scored from a free kick in the 61st minute.

Ncube’s curling set piece from outside the box hit the upright post before sailing into the net past Amakhosi goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

With a bit of luck, the home side could have equalised from the chances they created but the Dynamos centre back pairing of Phakamani Dube and Jimmy Tigere fought gallantly.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Munyaradzi Diya, Toto Banda, Christopher Samakweri (Timothy January 46m), Zephania Ngodzo, Humphrey Ncube, Nhlanhla Ndlovu (Lucky Nyathi 36m), Benson Phiri, Innocent Kutsanzira (Trevor Ndlovu 80m), Crispen Ncube, Tatenda Tavengwa, Sipho Ndlovu

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Peace Makaha, Ocean Mushure, Phakamani Dube, Jimmy Tigere, James Marufu, Gift Saunyama, Marvelous Mukumba (Blessing Moyo 71m), Denver Mukamba (Tawanda Macheke 76m), Kuda Kumwala, Quality Kangadzi (Bret Amidu 87m)

Yesterday’s results

FC Platinum 6-0 Mutare City Rovers, Yadah 1-2 Chicken Inn, Harare City 0-0 Herentals, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Shabanie Mine, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Black Rhinos, Chapungu 3-0 Triangle United

Today

CAPS United v Nichrut (NNS), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Barbourfields)