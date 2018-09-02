Harrison fumes after dull draw

Harare City ………………… 0

Herentals …………………… 0

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison described yesterday’s goalless draw against new boys Herentals in a Castle Lager Premiership match as two points dropped rather than one gained.

The Sunshine Boys dominated possession for the greater parts of the match but still failed to find the elusive goal to take away some fighting spirit off the Students.

“I think we have given away two more points again today. First half, we had total control of the game moving the ball around, created a couple of good chances and I think we should have put one away,” a dejected Harrison said.

“We were in control and that’s been the story too many times for us this season…half control of the game, half chances to get yourselves in front and we don’t do it and make life difficult for ourselves.

“It gives the opposition a lifeline; it gives them something to hang on to. We must learn to put them away and bury them but unfortunately we did it again, we let Herentals off the hook.

“Again they created nothing if very little maybe from a couple of our errors trying to play out. It’s the frustration because we don’t kill teams off when we have the opportunity.

“In the second half, we sort of fell into the trap of playing their style. They kick and rush, playing percentage football; hustle and bustle, we resorted to the same thing and it ended up in a bit of a scrap.”

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva conceded it was a difficult lesson for the Students but was glad they came out with a point.

“A very difficult game for us especially first half where Harare City was dominating possession and providing very good attacks to us,” he said.

“But I’m happy the boys managed to resist, they had a torrid time in the first half.

“I’m happy that they did not score, we managed to give them good resistance.

“The second half was a changed half, it belonged to us, we were better in ball possession and also in attacks, unfortunately we missed good chances.”



