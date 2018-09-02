Dog thefts rampant

MUTARE - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has warned of an upsurge in dog theft in Mutare.

“(SPCA) would like to warn all dog owners that there is a serious spate of dog theft happening in Mutare right now. We have received several reports over the past two days. Please keep your pets safe. Be alert. Please report thefts to us so we can assist where possible,” the society said.

The thieves are mainly targeting pure breeds, which are generally pricey on the market.

“They are going after pure breeds… Jack Russel and heavy breeds. We have had four reports in two days,” said Lynne James, a senior SPCA official.

“The thieves must obviously be dog familiar. They may even watch for a while to assess the temperament of the dogs ahead of stealing them,” James said.

The dogs would potentially either be sold off or used for breeding.