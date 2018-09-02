Chapungu waltz past Triangle

Chapungu............................. (3) 3

Triangle ..................................... 0

GWERU - Chapungu eased their relegation woes with a first half master class that blew away Triangle by netting three first half goals during yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match here.

Raphael Manuvire on his full home debut gave the home side the lead after two minutes, before Clive Rupiya added another a minute later.

Allan Tavarwisa rounded off the scoring from the penalty spot after Ralph Kawondera had handled in the box 20 minutes into the game.

Waru Waru now sit on position 13 on the log with 28 points, four points clear of the drop zone while Triangle remain fourth on the table with 41 points.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was naturally elated by the performance from his charges as they continue with their fight against relegation.

“We needed these points and it’s good to be collecting points home and away” Dhlakama said.

“The team needs to maintain that form, soldier on and remain focused as we continue to fight this relegation battle.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed by the result and was quick to apologise to the visitors’ fans for the heavy defeat.

“The first thing is to apologise to the Triangle family, we just didn’t do enough today,” a visibly disappointed Mangwiro said.

“We never got going; it was just not our day but the fans need not despair; this is football.

“We have been scoring for fun all season but today even from the penalty spot we still failed to score.”

The Sugar Sugar Boys were the better side in the second half knocking the ball around with purpose but lady luck was not smiling on them.

Moments after coming on as a substitute Efinos Kamunda rattled the crossbar with a venomous shot from the edge of the box after 57 minutes.

Deep into injury time, Blessed Mbavarira fouled Nhamo Lameck inside the box and the visitors got a penalty.

However, his spot kick was saved by Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba to cap a bad afternoon for the visitors.