Whites to return to their land

News24  •  1 September 2018 2:31PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The change in government in Zimbabwe is inspiring hope among some white farmers, nearly two decades after the start of the sometimes-violent land reform programme, a news report says.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has ruled out reversing land reform, but has vowed to put an end to land invasions and to give white farmers 99-year leases like their black counterparts.

Farming couple John and Marie Osborne told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that they see a future for the first time in two decades. — News24

