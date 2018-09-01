Makandiwas reflect on UFIC's 10 years

HARARE - United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Emmanuel Makandiwa has just celebrated 10 years of empowering the nation through the word, prophecy, healing and counselling the afflicted.

In a statement on his Facebook page, the 40-year-old preacher and his wife Ruth paid tribute to their congregants, volunteers, pastors and international visitors who attended UFIC’s weekend celebrations in Chitungwiza.

“Thank you to all our pastors, leaders, intercessors, partners and departments for a job well done to prepare for an exceptional conference like this.

“To our media practitioners and our local authorities, thank you,” Makandiwa said.

“(To) our international visitors, Life Haven guests and everyone for spending your precious time with us as we celebrate life. May the dear Lord protect you, keep you and multiply you. Walk in the consciousness of your 10 destinies. You are blessed,” he said.

The three-day celebrations saw UFIC’s followers from across the world — Botswana, Canada, Britain, India, South Africa Zambia and other countries — descending on Basilica in Chitungwiza to mark the church’s decade-long existence.

UFIC started its incredible journey in 2008 at the Anglican Cathedral before moving to the State Lottery Building and then City Sports Centre, as the church had continued to grow regionally and abroad.